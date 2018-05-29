Athens commuters set for major traffic disruptions

Buses and trolleys in Athens will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday as part of a general strike called by unions in opposition to “austerity, unemployment and overtaxation.”



The action is expected to upset rail services across the country but also the metro’s link to Athens International Airport and the Proastiakos suburban railway.



The umbrella union of Greek seamen, PNO, has said it will also take part in the strike and that ships will remain in ports around the country.



Air-traffic controllers have said they will also join the action.



The General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) will stage a rally at Klafthmonos Square in central Athens at 11 a.m.



On Thursday, bus and trolley drivers will stage a 24-hour walkout in protest to cuts in the sector.