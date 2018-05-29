Police say 22 migrants rescued after being held hostage in northern Greece
Greek police say they have rescued 22 migrants who had been held hostage in northern Greece, allegedly by three men who were extorting their families for money.
The migrants had been held in a complex of abandoned buildings in the Thessaloniki suburb of Oreokastro.
Three foreign nationals, aged 19, 20 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and blackmail, among other charges.