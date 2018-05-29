ND criticizes rally by CHP candidate in Thrace

The Greek conservative opposition has criticized a rally by Muharrem Ince, Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate for the upcoming snap presidential election, planned for Thursday in Greece’s northeastern Thrace region, which has a Muslim minority.



“New Democracy is against shifting [Turkey’s] campaign rivalry to Thrace,” New Democracy’s shadow defense minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said on Tuesday.



“We call upon the government to take the necessary measures, similar to other European Union member states,” he said.



The Netherlands, Austria, and Germany – home to the largest Turkish diasporas – recently banned Turkish politicians from campaigning on their soil ahead of next month's polls.



Although the Muslims of Thrace, as Greek citizens, do not have the right to vote in Turkey’s elections, Thursday's event is seen as a response to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent rally in Bosnia’s Sarajevo.