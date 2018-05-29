Opposition chief says flawed policies a ‘ticking time-bomb’ for the economy

Opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday pledged that he will put an end to the flawed practices that have haunted Greece’s economy if his New Democracy party wins the next election.



Addressing the general assembly of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), Mitsotakis criticized the “disastrous” tax and social security measures imposed by the SYRIZA-led administration for pushing private roof through the roof, thereby creating “a ticking time-bomb” for the economy.



“Greeks today owe 102 billion euros in taxes, 31 billion in social security contributions and another 100 billion in bank loans,” he said.



The ND chiff said his party would root out the “endemic shortcomings… [that saw] a business elite operating in a closed economy, protected against the competition by taking advantage of patron-client ties.”



Mitsotakis also said his conservative government would combat phenomena of violence and lawlessness.



“Law-breaking behavior will cease to be seen as a condition for survival or even as a test of toughness,” he said.



“It will be punished for what it is: antisocial behavior and a threat to the shared efforts for a better future.”