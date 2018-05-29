70 migrants detained off Greek island of Crete

Authorities on Greece’s island of Crete say 70 migrants have been removed from a yacht and detained after entering Greek waters.

The migrants, including 20 children, were being taken Tuesday in three coast guard vessels to the port of Kissamos, on the western part of the island, officials from the Merchant Marine Ministry said.

Greece is grappling with a surge in migrant arrivals in recent months on the islands and at its land border with Turkey. The fresh influx has worsened overcrowding at state-run camps and prompted the government to open new sites. [AP]