Kotzias: Financial problems in Italy could impact Greece

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Tuesday he was worried that financial instability in Italy could cause problems for Greece too.



“We want a stable, democratic and pro-European Italy,” Kotzias said at a news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.



“We are worried that if there is instability and it has an impact on the financial situation, this financial situation could create extra problems for us,” he said.



[Reuters]