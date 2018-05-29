Korean-Hellenic ship forum to highlight ties

The “Korean-Hellenic Maritime Cooperation Forum,” to be held on Wednesday, June 6, in the context of the Posidonia 2018 shipping fair next to Athens International Airport, is expected to draw quite a crowd and will highlight the long-standing cooperation between the two nations in the maritime sector.



The seminar will focus on the Korean shipbuilding industry and in cooperation with Greek shipping companies will provide insight into Korean ship finance and Greek maritime policy.



In the second part of the event, new technologies in shipbuilding and safety will be presented, with the focus being on Korea’s eco-ships, cyber security and smart ship technology.



The event at the Metropolitan Expo center is jointly organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Greece and the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).