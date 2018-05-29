The prior actions required to complete Greece's fourth program review will be tabled in a single draft bill to the relevant parliamentary committee by June 12, under an emergency procedure, so they can be voted by June 14, Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsi told journalists on Tuesday.



He also said that any bill that relates to "serious issues" will be tabled either before July 7 or after October 1, which was understood to mean that if a deal is signed between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) in the coming days it will also be discussed during the regular parliamentary sessions and not over the summer.