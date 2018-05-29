Gang of thieves rob Neo Liosia jewelry store
A small truck carrying a group of eight robbers rammed into the front entrance of a jewelry store in the suburb of Neo Liosia in northwestern Athens early on Wednesday morning before thay made off in another vehicle with an undisclosed amount of loot.
The incident occurred before business hours and, according to reports, the alarm system was activated only after the burglars left the scene.