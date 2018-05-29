NEWS |

 
Two drug runners arrested on Greek-Albanian border

Authorities seized 200 kilograms of unrefined cannabis and arrested two people on the Greek-Albanian border on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, the drugs had been loaded on a truck which was stopped by police for a check on the road connecting the town of Filiates and the village of Keramitsa.

The 60-year-old driver was arrested as was a 51-year-old who was in a car ahead of the truck serving as a lookout for police stops.

The two men have reportedly had run-ins with authorities over drug-related offenses in the past. 

