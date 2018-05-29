Drunk-driving violations rise in Attica over holidays

Around 200 drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol in the Attica region over the long weekend.



Pentecost Monday was a holiday.



Athens traffic police said that most of the violators were stopped near nightclubs, restaurants and bars.



A total of 2,145 drivers underwent breathalyzer tests as traffic police hit the streets in higher numbers than usual from Friday to Monday night.



A traffic police statement said the force intends to increase checks to improve road safety.