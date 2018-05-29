NEWS |

 
NEWS

Drunk-driving violations rise in Attica over holidays

TAGS: Crime

Around 200 drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol in the Attica region over the long weekend.

Pentecost Monday was a holiday.

Athens traffic police said that most of the violators were stopped near nightclubs, restaurants and bars.

A total of 2,145 drivers underwent breathalyzer tests as traffic police hit the streets in higher numbers than usual from Friday to Monday night.

A traffic police statement said the force intends to increase checks to improve road safety. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 