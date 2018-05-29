Tsipras: Talks on FYROM name are 'difficult' but 'necessary'

The negotiations between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) which aim to resolve the decades-old name row are "difficult" but "necessary," Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday, during a speech at the annual meeting of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV).



Tsipras said the government has handled the talks "with a sense of responsibility and patriotism," but also with a belief that a solution must be found.



"It is precisely this stance that shapes a new image for Greece internationally and strengthens its role as a pillar of stability in a region that swirls in a vortex of parallel crises. As is the case these days in Italy but also in Turkey for quite some time," he added.



Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Monday that the foreign ministers of the two countries had wrapped up the main round of negotiations, and that the final stage of talks would be led by the countries’ prime ministers after technical and legal issues have been clarified.