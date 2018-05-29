ATHEX: Local stocks keep falling

A combination of imported jitters – owing to the political uncertainty in Rome – and domestic concerns produced yet another day of losses on the local stock market on Tuesday. Session after session, the benchmark is recording new five-and-a-half-month lows, and the increased turnover confirms that this trend is likely to continue in the short term.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 738.09 points, shedding 2.32 percent from Friday’s 755.63 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 2.33 percent to 1,951.75 points.

The banks index fared a little better, losing only 1.57 percent. Piraeus gave up 4.17 percent, Eurobank conceded 3.05 percent, National parted with 1.51 percent and Alpha closed without a change.

Viohalco slumped 5.75 percent, OPAP decreased 5.52 percent, Jumbo fell 5.30 percent and Motor Oil dropped 4.78 percent.

In total 20 stocks posted gains, 85 took losses and 26 closed unchanged. Turnover amounted to 87.6 million euros, up from last Friday’s 47.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.38 percent to close at 66.51 points.