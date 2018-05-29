NEWS |

 
NEWS

Vandals smash ticket machines at Irini station

TAGS: Crime, Transport

Fifteen hooded individuals smashed the ticket gates at the electric railway station (ISAP) in Irini on Tuesday night, using crowbars and bats.

After causing damages inside the station, the group fled. Police is searching for the suspects.

Incidents of vandalism at ISAP and metro stations around Athens, and in particular the destruction of ticket machines, are frequent in the past few years and authorities try to keep up with repairs. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 