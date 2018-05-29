Vandals smash ticket machines at Irini station
After causing damages inside the station, the group fled. Police is searching for the suspects.
Fifteen hooded individuals smashed the ticket gates at the electric railway station (ISAP) in Irini on Tuesday night, using crowbars and bats.
Incidents of vandalism at ISAP and metro stations around Athens, and in particular the destruction of ticket machines, are frequent in the past few years and authorities try to keep up with repairs.