The finals of the Basket League will feature Panathinaikos and Olympiakos for a 13th year in succession, this time with champion Panathinaikos having home advantage, after both teams swept their opponents with a 3-0 score in the semifinals on Tuesday.

The best-of-five finals will begin on Sunday, June 3, at the Olympic Sports Hall, with the games scheduled on Thursdays and Sundays.

Panathinaikos preserved its perfect record this season in the league after 31 matches as it came from behind to beat PAOK 88-72 at Thessaloniki on Tuesday, with Nick Calathes scoring a Greek league career-high of 27 points.

Olympiakos left behind it the poor showing at home in Game 2, to beat Promitheas 89-56 at Patra. Its players hardly broke a sweat as none of them played any more than 25 minutes.

As for Promitheas, it will face PAOK in the best-of-five series for the third spot enjoying home advantage.