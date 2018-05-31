BUSINESS |

 
Greece gets five expressions of interest in Hellenic Petroleum sale

TAGS: Privatizations, Energy

Greece received five expressions of interest for a majority stake in its biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum, the country’s privatizations agency said on Wednesday.

Initial interest was submitted by: Alrai Group Holdings Limited, a consortium comprising Carbon Asset Management DWC-LLC and Alshaheen Group, Gupta Family Group Alliance, Glencore Energy UK and Vitol Holding B.V.

Greece and Paneuropean Oil and Industrial Holding are jointly selling a stake of at least 50.1 percent in the refiner.

The deadline for making submissions expired at 1400 GMT on Wednesday. [Reuters]

