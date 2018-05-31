Judge Nikos Sakellariou, who recently resigned as head of the Council of State, has received a letter threatening his “conviction by the people’s court.”



This is the second such letter sent to the former head of Greece’s highest administrative court and comes just a few days after the building came under attack from the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group, though there was no evidence to suggest the two incidents are related.

What prompted the letter was also unclear, but judicial circles see it as an indication that the justice system at large is being targeted by anarchist elements.

This apparent interest by violent anti-establishment groups has sparked calls for more protection of prominent judicial officials and buildings of justice, such as the Council of State, where black paint is still seen smeared on the façade from last month’s attack.