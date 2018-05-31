Park Life | Athens | June 1-30
Throughout the month of June, the City of Athens will be holding a series of special events at the National Garden, Pangrati Woods, Prompona Woods and Eleftherias Park to encourage urban dwellers to embrace the capital’s green spaces. These events include yoga sessions, exercises for kids, concerts, games, art shows, book readings and much more. Morning sessions take place at the National Garden and afternoons/early evening activities at the other three locations.