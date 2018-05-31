Kos to receive 2.5 mln euros in disaster relief

The southeastern Aegean island of Kos will receive aid amounting to 2.5 million euros after the European Commission proposed the disbursement of funds totaling 34 million euros from the European Union Solidarity Fund (EUSF) to help member-states Greece, Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria that were struck by natural disasters in 2017.

Kos was hit by a destructive 6.6 magnitude earthquake in July 2017, causing damage to dozens of homes and infrastructure on the island.