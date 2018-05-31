Prison employees condemn attacks on colleagues

Greece’s Federation of Prison Employees has condemned what it said was another instance of violence against colleagues at the Diavata penitentiary near Thessaloniki.

In a statement Thursday, the federation said a guard and an officer were violently beaten by a foreign inmate on Sunday evening during cell-closing time and were rushed to hospital.

The statement said that one of the victims sustained serious face injuries and will undergo surgery. Another guard was also threatened with a knife, the statement said.

“We unequivocally condemn this violent incident and demand a full and quick investigation of the case,” the federation said, adding that similar incidents have occurred in the past at other prisons around the country.