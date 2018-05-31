BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

PPC has June 21 deadline for sale of coal units

TAGS: Privatizations, Energy

Public Power Corporation (PPC) on Thursday invited investors to submit expressions of interest for the sale of coal-fired units by June 21.

Greece and its lenders have agreed that PPC will divest about 40 percent of its coal-fired capacity to help to open up the sector after a European Union court ruled that PPC abused its dominance in the coal market.

[Reuters]

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 