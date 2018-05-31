PPC has June 21 deadline for sale of coal units
Online
Public Power Corporation (PPC) on Thursday invited investors to submit expressions of interest for the sale of coal-fired units by June 21.
Public Power Corporation (PPC) on Thursday invited investors to submit expressions of interest for the sale of coal-fired units by June 21.
Greece and its lenders have agreed that PPC will divest about 40 percent of its coal-fired capacity to help to open up the sector after a European Union court ruled that PPC abused its dominance in the coal market.
[Reuters]