A general view of the Prinkipo (Buyukada) Greek Orthodox Orphanage in Istanbul, Thursday. The orphanage is the largest wooden building in Europe and the second largest in the world. Europa Nostra, the leading European heritage organization, and the European Investment Bank Institute included the orphanage among 12 cultural heritage sites. The orphanage is at risk of collapse and needs $50 million to renovate the building, Turkish media report. [Erdem Sahin/EPA]