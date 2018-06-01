Elections will be held at a central Athens hotel on Sunday to appoint a new administration for the Greek Red Cross.

However, a large number of former administrators fear that the elections could lead to the reappointment of former board members who had led the organization into disrepute in the period leading up to 2012 and implicated it in more than 36 court cases.

A former president of the Greek Red Cross, Antonis Avgerinos, said that the fact that pre-2012 members are allowed to vote will inevitably lead to the election of people linked to Andreas Martinis, the former president accused of embezzling millions of euros in state aid, as well as money laundering.

Moreover, the 37 candidates vying for the 35 board member seats are reportedly former members of, or linked to, the Martinis administration. However, many of the candidates have insisted that the organization is need of reform.