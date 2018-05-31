AHC launches campaign to lift Cyprus arms embargo

The American Hellenic Council of California (AHC), a Los Angeles-based Greek-American advocacy organization, has launched a campaign to support House Resolution 5508 – legislation to lift the US arms embargo on Cyprus introduced by Washington in 1987.

"This restriction on the sale of military equipment to Cyprus severely undermines regional peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean by constraining Cyprus from protecting its territorial integrity and exclusive economic zone from an expansionist Turkey," AHC said in a statement, prompting members of the Greek American community and other citizens to contact their representatives in congress to urge them to end the embargo.