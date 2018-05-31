Union of Greek Shipowners president Theodore Veniamis said Posidonia is always contemporary and relevant.

Featuring a record 1,920 exhibitors from 92 countries and covering 16 percent more space than its last edition two years ago, Posidonia 2018 opens at Athens Metropolitan Expo on Monday. The landmark event of global shipping will this year be covering an ever greater spectrum of related products, services and activities.

“The list of exhibitors has been expanded more than ever before, both in numbers and in scope,” Theodore Vokos, the executive director of Posidonia Exhibitions, said at a press conference on Thursday in Piraeus to present the June 4-8 event. He added that the exhibition includes 22 national pavilions and the presence of International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim, European Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc and eight shipping ministers.

Its program boasts a diverse list of 40 seminars and conferences.

Friday sees the start of the Posidonia Games – sporting events that will precede the exhibition, including sailing’s Posidonia Cup as well a race through central Piraeus, and golf and soccer tournaments. These events have increased the time delegates and visitors spend in Athens, according to Vokos, who estimates the total direct contribution of each Posidonia fair to the economy at 62 million euros.

