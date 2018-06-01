ND cadre says lack of information on FYROM name talks ‘provocative’

New Democracy official Dora Bakoyannis on Friday accused the leftist-led government of keeping the opposition in the dark regarding the progress of name talks with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

The shadow minister for economy and development, who served as foreign minister in the conservative government from 2006 to 2009, said in comments yesterday that it is “provocative for the country’s political forces to have to get their information on the talks from FYROM website and from [FYROM Prime Minister Zoran] Zaev,” rather than from the Greek government.

Bakoyannis also slammed government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos for comments made on E TV on Thursday, where he said that “there is no agreement right now and when there is, we will inform the political forces and the Greek people so that a broad and thorough discussion can take place.”

“Shame on Mr. Tzanakopoulos for saying such things,” Bakoyannis said, insisting that the country’s political parties need to be regularly briefed on developments and expressing her “outrage at the lack of democratic sensibilities displayed by the government over an issue that concerns every Greek citizen, heart and soul.”