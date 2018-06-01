WHAT’S ON |

 
Patricia Apergi | Athens | To June 3

Critically acclaimed choreographer Patricia Apergi and her Aerites dance company present a new production, “Polittes,” which explores the condition of being a citizen in a collapsing country. Shows run through Sunday, June 3, at the Kivotos Theater, starting at 9 p.m., and tickets cost 15 euros.

Kivotos Theater, 115 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210. 342.7426

