Patricia Apergi | Athens | To June 3

Critically acclaimed choreographer Patricia Apergi and her Aerites dance company present a new production, “Polittes,” which explores the condition of being a citizen in a collapsing country. Shows run through Sunday, June 3, at the Kivotos Theater, starting at 9 p.m., and tickets cost 15 euros.



Kivotos Theater, 115 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210. 342.7426