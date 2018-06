The Onassis Cultural Center has set up shop at the Archaeological Site of Messene in the southwestern Peloponnese for an event where artists are invited to explore the relationship between music and location. Running through Sunday, June 3, “Tuned City” comprises talks, performances and presentations. Admission to the site, which will open daily at 9 a.m., is free of charge for the event. For program details, visit www.sgt.gr.