The Shape of Life | Athens | To June 7

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has invited five artists who came to Greece as immigrants to show their work on the theme “The Shape of Life,” part of the IOM’s Humanitarian and Recovery Support to the Affected Population in Greece program. The works by Syed Mostafa Seyyed al-Dini and Mehrdad Mehrabpour from Iran, Majed Ebraheem from Syria and Elias Saffarzadeh and Emal Niazi from Afghanistan will remain on display at the Vryssaki venue through June 7. Opening hours are Mondays from 2 to 7 p.m. and Tuesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Vryssaki, 17 Vrysakiou, Monastiraki, tel 210.339.0447