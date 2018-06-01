Large fire breaks out in northern Athens suburb park

More than 20 firemen, a water-dumping airplane and two helicopters were trying to put out a blaze in a park in the middle of a residential part of northern Athens on Friday afternoon.

The fire, which is said to be quite large, is believed to have started in dry undergrowth in the northern part of the Alsos Syngrou Park near central Kifissias Avenue in Maroussi. It does not pose a threat to homes and businesses in the area, the fire service assured.

The blaze’s proximity to the KAT trauma hospital, however, prompted a sizeable response from the fire service, as thick smoke covered the area.

There were reports of one fireman being injured in the effort, though this has not been confirmed by the fire service.