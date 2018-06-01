Blaze in Athens suburb park under control, fireman lightly injured

A fire that broke out in a park in the middle of a residential part of northern Athens on Friday afternoon was mostly doused after a few hours by 25 firemen, a water-dumping airplane and two helicopters.



One fireman was lightly injured and was transferred to a hospital as a precaution.



The blaze, which was quite large, is believed to have started in dry undergrowth in the northern part of the Alsos Syngrou Park near central Kifissias Avenue in Maroussi.



The park's proximity to KAT trauma hospital prompted a sizeable response from the fire service.