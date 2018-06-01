Gennimata says in favor of FYROM name deal that complies with conditions

The head of the center-left coalition Movement for Change, Fofi Gennimata, said on Friday the party is ready to accept a solution to the name dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) but will not approve a deal that does not comply with the conditions set in a meeting of political party leaders in 1992.



“The position of Movement for Change on the name issue for Skopje is crystal clear and has been agreed unanimously from the Political Council,” she said during a meeting of the party's executive committee.

“We are in favor of a composite name, erga omnes, and a change of the Constitution, with guarantees on irredentism and binding steps for all sides. Yes to a solution, but not any solution,” she added.



Gennimata said Movement for Change will refrain from making any comments on the negotiations until the government presents the final deal in parliament.