Posidonia to have strong Chinese presence

The 2018 Posidonia maritime exhibition will open on Monday, breaking new records and with a strong Chinese presence, organizers said on Thursday.



China’s presence at the event will be the strongest once again, Theodore Vokos, executive director of Posidonia Exhibitions, told Xinhua.



The Chinese is the largest of the 22 national pavilions, while over 170 stands representing Chinese companies have been set up.



[Xinhua]