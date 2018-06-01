Leros couple remanded, children taken to facility

A couple from Leros charged with sexually abusing two of their children, aged 14 and 8, were remanded in custody on Friday, following a decision by a prosecutor on the nearby island of Kos.



In her deposition, the 47-year-old mother reportedly confessed to the abusive acts committed by her and her husband.



Her 52-year-old spouse, however, is said to have denied charges of sexually abusing their 14-year-old daughter, saying he “caressed” her.



The children had been moved to the Aghia Sofia children’s hospital in Athens for psychiatric assessment last year but it remains unclear why they had returned to their parents’ home.



An announcement from the hospital indicated that the children’s home life was “dysfunctional” but said there were no signs of sexual abuse.



Both the children, and a 24-year-old brother who is mentally disabled, were moved to a facility in Athens earlier this week following an intervention by Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou.