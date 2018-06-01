NEWS |

 
TV regulator board members face scrutiny over reality show

TAGS: Television, Justice

A case file has been opened against board members of the National Radio and Television Council (ESR), the independent administrative authority that supervises and regulates Greece’s radio and television market, for possible breach of duty regarding the “Game of Love” reality TV show that is under investigation for violating anti-obscenity laws.

Two weeks ago, an Athens prosecutor ordered a probe into whether the reality TV show that is broadcast on ANT1 is in violation of anti-obscenity laws.

According to critics, the show’s intimate scenes have crossed the line of public decency.

