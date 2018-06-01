Jet ski ban in Attica beaches from June to September
Privately owned and rented jet skis will be banned from several beaches in Attica that fall under the jurisdiction of the Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) from June to September at certain times of day.
According to OLP, all kinds of jet skis and similar craft will not be allowed to be used between 2 and 5 p.m.