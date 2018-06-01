ATHEX: Week ends with session of solid gains

The appointment of new prime ministers in Rome and Madrid appeared to generate relief – if not euphoria – in Mediterranean money markets, leading to major gains for the majority of stocks in Athens on Friday. The banks index outperformed with a one-day jump of 6.50 percent.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 776.77 points, adding 2.77 percent to Thursday’s 755.85 points in its third consecutive session of growth. On a weekly basis it rose 2.80 percent, advancing for the first time after four weeks of losses.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 2.70 percent to 2,044.29 points.

Piraeus Bank soared 8.52 percent, Eurobank climbed 7.78 percent, Alpha ascended 6.50 percent, National improved 4.23 percent, Titan Cement augmented 4.05 percent and ADMIE Holdings increased 3.97 percent. Grivalia Properties contracted 2.15 percent.

In total 76 stocks posted gains, 24 took losses and 29 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 57.7 million euros, against Thursday’s 146.6 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index fell 0.79 percent to close at 70.43 points.