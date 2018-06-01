Huge load on half a million self-employed in June

Some 500,000 self-employed professionals are being asked to pay three months’ worth of social security contributions within June, as the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) has extended the payment deadline for April 2018 dues to June 8.

This means that the self-employed’s social security obligations this month will include April contributions by next Friday, the second installment of those who owe contributions based on the 2017 recalculation by June 30, and May 2018 contributions that are also due by June 30 (unless another extension is granted).

Notably, although the deadline for the April contributions was granted on Wednesday, the notices were only uploaded on the EFKA website yesterday. The rights and advantages related to the timely payment of contributions (such as social security clearance, loan settlements etc) remain active until the expiry of the extended deadline.

The original deadline for the April contributions was May 31, but since it coincided with the deadline for the first installment concerning the recalculated contributions of last year, EFKA decided to extend the payment period by another eight days. It is reminded that the March 2018 dues were supposed to be paid by May 18.