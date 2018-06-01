Sailboats compete in the 9th Posidonia Cup

Sailboats are seen off the Bay of Faliro Friday taking part in the 9th Posidonia Cup, a race that is held ahead of the annual Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition. This year a total of 500 yachtsmen, including sailing champions and major names in international shipping, are participating in the race with 58 vessels. The Posidonia exhibition, featuring a record 1,920 exhibitors from 92 countries, is to run from Monday through Friday at the Athens Metropolitan Expo center in Spata near Athens International Airport. [ANA-MPA]