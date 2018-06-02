The government’s communication strategy concerning Greece’s long-standing dispute with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) over the latter’s name constitutes a worldwide novelty.



The leftist-led administration suddenly decided to launch talks with officials in Skopje without having first done its homework. It never took the time to consult with the leaders of the political parties of the opposition in order to hammer out a set of compromise solutions. And it has basically moved back and forward like a pendulum, depending on the domestic political mood. Most of the information on the recent developments has come from Skopje, as the government in Athens has decided to keep the Greek public in the dark.



Unrestrained optimism has been repeatedly followed by absolute pessimism, confusing the people. Surely there must be a more sober way of dealing with such an important and delicate matter.