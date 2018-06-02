American-Hellenic chamber opposes US tariffs on EU aluminium, steel

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce expressed on Friday objection to the recent US government's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the European Union.

The chamber said it supports and joins other American-European chambers which oppose the US government's decision, and called on the U. government to re-examine the issue.

"The EU in no way constitutes a threat to the economy and security of the US, and cannot therefore be the recipient of such measures," the chamber said.

It warned that these measures "hide great threats to the global trade system", and expressed the hope that both sides would collaborate to reduce tensions and to resolve the central issue of overproduction and oversupply.

Former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou issued a similar announcement on Friday.

"The unilateral action by President Trump does not simply threaten steel and aluminum trade," read an e-mailed statement by Papandreou who is currently President of the Socialist International and the Greek center-left party "Movement of Democrats Socialists", a constituent of Movement for Change.

"It threatens international security, our multilateral system of cooperation and problem solving through dialogue and peaceful negotiation. This is a clarion call for Europe," he stressed.



[Xinhua]