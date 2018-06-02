Athens Open-Air Film Festival | Athens | To August 29

The Athens Open Air Film Festival launches its eighth annual edition on Monday, June 4, with the 1995 American romantic drama “The Bridges of Madison County” as its first screening. This year, the festival program includes 18 classic films, many of which are famous literary adaptations. The screenings will take place at museums, squares, gardens, pedestrian precincts, archaeological monuments and parks. Entrance to the event is free and all screenings start at 9.30 p.m. Details on the festival, which runs through the summer, are available www.aoaff.gr/english_2018/. Monday’s screening will be at the Byzantine and Christian Museum (22 Vasilissis Sofias, tel 210.723.1570).