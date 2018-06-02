Dido & Aeneas | Athens | June 4 -15

The Goethe Institute in Athens presents screenings of the choreographic opera “Dido & Aeneas,” with choreography by Sasha Waltz, recorded at the State Opera Unter den Linden in Berlin in 2005. Based on Henry Purcell’s opera of the same name, the work, in which Waltz successfully combined dance, music and song in a completely innovative way, recounts the love of Dido, Queen of Carthage, for the Trojan hero Aeneas, and her despair when he abandons her. The screenings will take place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except Fridays, when they will end at 7 p.m. Entrance is free.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, tel 210.366.1000