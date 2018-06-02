Parthenon Film Festival | Halkidiki | July 6-8

The fourth Parthenon Film Festival will host three open-air cinema nights in the central square of the quaint village of Parthenonas, about 6 kilometers outside Neos Marmaras on Halkidiki’s Sithonia peninsula. This year, the festival has picked movies that explore the notion of dreams, as a pleasurable experience, an enigmatic riddle and a nightmare. The festival opens on July 6 with Konstantina Kotzamani's award-winning 2016 short drama, “Limbo.” The village will also host an exhibition of sculptures by students at Thessaloniki’s Fine Arts School. For more information on the village and where to stay, visit Parthenonas’s website at www.parthenonas.org and parthenonfilmfestival.tumblr.com/location, email the festival’s press office at parthenonfilmfestival@gmail.com or call press officer Christos Politis on 6932.060.389.