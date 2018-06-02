Ram-raiders escape after robbing Kolonos jewelry store

Police in Athens are seeking the perpetrators behind the robbery of a jewelry store in Kolonos, western Athens, in the early hours of Saturday.



The robbers smashed the store’s facade at around 3.30 a.m., grabbed all the jewelry they could find and fled in three cars, according to police who did not specify how many perpetrators were involved.



It appears that the robbers drove one of the vehicles into the store’s facade to break the window.



One of the vehicles, containing some of the loot, was found abandoned in the area of Acharnes later in the day.