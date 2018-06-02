Anarchists clash with police, burn flag in Exarchia
Police are seeking the self-styled anarchists who burned a Greek flag in the downtown neighborhood of Exarchia in the early hours of Saturday.
The incident occured shortly before 1 a.m. following clashes at the junction of Patission and Tositsa streets, where anarchists hurled firebombs at riot police vans.
Officers fired back with tear gas and briefly cordoned off Patission Street.