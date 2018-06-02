Blockade of Piraeus cargo terminal lifted

A blockade of the cargo terminal run by China’s Cosco at Piraeus by disgruntled port workers was lifted on Saturday after the strike was declared illegal by a Piraeus court following an appeal by the companies who supply the work force to Piraeus Container Terminal.



The blockade had caused serious disruptions in the transfer of cargo shipments and prompted a complaint by the Chinese Embassy in Athens, which urged the Greek government to protect China’s significant investments in the country.