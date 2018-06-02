Zakynthos man who killed alleged child molester hailed by supporters

A 26-year-old man alleged to have killed his 70-year-old father on May 27 in the village of Volimes on Zakynthos faced an investigating magistrate on the Ionian island on Saturday on charges of manslaughter.



The 26-year-old was cheered by a crowd of supporters on his arrival at the magistrate’s office with cries of “bravo” and “well done.”



According to sources, the 70-year-old is alleged to have physically abused the two young children of his third wife.



It is unclear whether the 26-year-old was also abused.



According to the children’s charity Hamogelo tou Paidiou (Child’s Smile), an anonymous complaint was filed in September 2009 claiming that two children, aged 2 years and 6 months.



The Child’s Smile received a second complaint in September 2011 relating to the children but said there was not enough substance to the claim.



It added that it does not have the authority to investigate the complaints it receives, noting that that is the duty of prosecutors and social services.