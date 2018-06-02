Britain's Labour Party leader calls for Marbles' return to Greece

The leader of Britain’s Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, has called for the return of the Parthenon Marbles, currently housed in the British Museum, to Greece.



In an interview with Greek newspaper Ta Nea, Corbyn stressed that the sculptures “belong” in Greece.



The sculptures were made in Greece and had been there for thousands of years before Lord Elgin took them, the Labour leader told the newspaper.



Corbyn called for the launch of “constructive” discussions with the Greek government for the return of the sculptures, noting that that is the usual course of action in the case of removal or theft of all artifacts from countries that had been under occupation or colonies.