FYROM PM Zaev hopeful of end to name dispute with Greece

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on Saturday expressed optimism for a potential deal on the long-standing name dispute between Athens and Skopje amid technical-level discussions.



Zaev said he was “optimistic” but that certain “technical details” remain to be settled, adding that he would telephone his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras when those issues have been resolved.

He said he hoped a deal could be reached by late June, adding that the two sides have agreed to sign any agreement in Prespes, northern Greece, near Lake Prespa, which is shared by Greece and FYROM as well as Albania.

In comments made Saturday, Interior Minister Panos Skourletis said the government was handling the issue “responsibly,” adding that conditions were ripe for a solution.

Also on Satursday, Archbishop Ieronymos said “we are not giving our name to anyone,” adding however that the matter was a concern for Parliament, not the Church.